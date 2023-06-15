Some businesses within the Rapid City community were honored with awards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, Elevate Rapid City held its second annual awards ceremony, an event to spotlight the work that local businesses do for the community and local economy.

According to Elevate Rapid City’s website, the company strives to embrace the heart and soul of the community. What better way to embrace the community than by celebrating what they bring to the table, than with an award ceremony?

“This is really a great opportunity for businesses to get more recognition. As you know, we’re in South Dakota, we’re midwest, we’re small town, we don’t really like to brag on our accomplishments. But it’s so important for people to know the businesses we have here, and what they’re capable of and what they’re doing in the community,” said Rachel Nelson, marketing director for Elevate Rapid City.

Some of this year’s winners included Black Hills Tire, the Rapid City Medical Center, and Fork Real Community Café. All local, non-corporate businesses.

“So it’s really an opportunity to honor our business community and all they do for growth, and stability and innovation, and just their leadership and everything they do in our community,” Nelson continued.

The awards focused on everything from small to emerging businesses, as well as diversity and inclusion, and the best place to work for young professionals.

The winners are as follows:

· Distinguished Public Service Award Winner – Mike Diedrich

· George Award Winner – Jim White

· Granite Award Winner – Security First Bank

· Small Business Award Winner – Black Hills Tire

· Emerging Business Award Winner – Built Right Roofing and Construction

· Business Expansion Award Winner – Rapid City Medical Center

· Large Business Award Winner – RESPEC

· Young Professionals Best Place to Work Award Winner – HDR Engineering

· Non-Profit Award Winner – Black Hills Badges for Hope

· Diversity & Inclusion Award Winner – Fork Real Community Café

· Beautification Award Winner – Nell’s Gourmet To Go

