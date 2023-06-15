Showers, thunderstorms, and haze are in the the forecast

A cold front will bring unsettled weather to our area this afternoon. Highs will remain relatively mild as they will remain mostly in the 60s to 70s.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:18 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A cold front will bring unsettled weather to our area this afternoon. Highs will remain relatively mild as they will remain mostly in the 60s to 70s. Showers will linger through the morning. However, due to instability, dew point and daytime heating thunderstorms will start to form during the afternoon and eventually change into widespread showers. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next couple of days.

Father’s Day looks to be nice and toasty, we’re warming up into the 70s to 80s, winds will be southerly which will help keep us dry and warm. Monday will be our warmest day next week with temperatures potentially climbing into the 90s. These temperatures are short-lived as we start to cool down.

