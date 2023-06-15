Rain/Cool Friday, Warming Up This Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Showers and storms continue overnight tonight as we head into Friday. Temperatures cool off into the low 50s for most, with areas in the higher elevations seeing temperatures fall into the upper 40s. Temperatures do not rebound much tomorrow as we see widespread high temperatures in the low 60s. A few areas might even stay in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow. This cool air wont last because we are right back in the 70s for the start of the weekend. Saturday, mostly sunny skies return with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for most.

The warm up continues into Father’s Day on Sunday. Mainly sunny skies with very few clouds allow for temperatures to warm up into the 80s on Sunday. It doesn’t stop there. Monday we see temperatures even higher. We should hit our first 90 degree day in Rapid City on Monday. Those hot conditions are due to the sunny skies we will see to start out the week. Tuesday a very similar setup occurs with extremely sunny skies allowing for temperatures to increase into the 90s by the afternoon.

The middle of next week looks to return to normal with temperatures settling back into the 70s with isolated thunderstorms popping up into the evening. This patteren continues with more scattered storms on Thursday with mid 70s for highs.

