Mixology at Home – Moscow Mule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We haven’t finished our list of the 10 drinks every bartender, pro or home, should know how to make, including a very popular cocktail. We are going to knock the seventh drink off our list, a Moscow Mule.

One of the reasons I haven’t made this drink already is that I didn’t have the traditional mug or ginger beer in my bar. I finally broke down and bought some.

The Moscow Mule is extremely easy to make with just three ingredients - vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice.

Fill a cold Moscow Mule mug with ice, add two ounces of vodka, a half ounce of lime juice, and three ounces of chilled ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.

While you can use any mug or glass, and the most popular substitute is a highball glass, it just doesn’t seem right without the traditional mug.

OK, now let’s ruin it. A study published by Kaiser Health News last year claims that the copper mug leaches into the drink, mostly because of ginger beer. Now ... don’t go tossing those mugs just yet. The amount of leaching is minor and some say as long as you finish the drink in less than a half hour, you are safe. Also, some chemists say you would have to drink about 30 of the mules in a 24-hour period to get acute copper toxicity.

