Mixology at Home – Moscow Mule

For this drink, you really want to use the traditional copper mug.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We haven’t finished our list of the 10 drinks every bartender, pro or home, should know how to make, including a very popular cocktail. We are going to knock the seventh drink off our list, a Moscow Mule.

One of the reasons I haven’t made this drink already is that I didn’t have the traditional mug or ginger beer in my bar. I finally broke down and bought some.

The Moscow Mule is extremely easy to make with just three ingredients - vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice.

Fill a cold Moscow Mule mug with ice, add two ounces of vodka, a half ounce of lime juice, and three ounces of chilled ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.

While you can use any mug or glass, and the most popular substitute is a highball glass, it just doesn’t seem right without the traditional mug.

OK, now let’s ruin it. A study published by Kaiser Health News last year claims that the copper mug leaches into the drink, mostly because of ginger beer. Now ... don’t go tossing those mugs just yet. The amount of leaching is minor and some say as long as you finish the drink in less than a half hour, you are safe. Also, some chemists say you would have to drink about 30 of the mules in a 24-hour period to get acute copper toxicity.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
Downtown business owners want Rapid City to go slow on selling parking lot
Block 5 construction site.
Block 5 development in Rapid City progresses
Rapid City's 2023 mayoral election is now set to go to a recount.
Rapid City mayoral election: results approved, recount possible
Johnson, Chairman Ryman LeBeau, and President Frank Star Comes Out.
Johnson bill protecting Wounded Knee massacre land passes committee unanimously

Latest News

For this drink, you really want to use the traditional copper mug.
Mixology at Home - Moscow Mule
An annual event celebrating the history, growth & development of Sturgis and Meade County,...
Blending history, community and foot paths for "Trails of History" event this weekend
Childhood passion ignites Black Hills performer’s cirque journey
Childhood passion ignites Black Hills performer’s cirque journey
New US citizens were naturalized at a ceremony at Mount Rushmore
New US citizens were naturalized at a ceremony at Mount Rushmore