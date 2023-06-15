Downtown business owners want Rapid City to go slow on selling parking lot

City parking lot selling
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At Wednesday’s Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee meeting, the subject of the parking lot adjacent to the Stockgrowers building was once again on the agenda.

Many business owners near the parking lot believe that it should not be sold until a full and accurate study can be conducted over the use of the parking lot throughout the year.

The local software company Property Meld wants to purchase the parking lot to expand their property, with the hopes of bringing more businesses to Rapid City.

”Its a very important parking lot for downtown, a lot of parking spots that are leased, some that other people use. And we’re at an all-time need for parking downtown, and if we were to give up that parking downtown, a lot of people would be displaced,” said Ward 1 Councilman Pat Jones.

The committee voted three-to-two to send the issue to the full city council on Tuesday for a vote.

