Does Money Buy Happiness? Jason Vitug says, it helps in new book

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new book by Author Jason Vitug claims we must reset our expectations in relation to money and use it as the right tool to achieve our goals in finding happiness. Happy Money Happy Life: A Multidimensional Approach to Health, Wealth and Financial Freedom is a book on the intersection of money and happiness, Vitug adds that we must elevate our relationship with money to achieve our life goals. Vitug will be revealing some of his financial freedom secrets tonight in a special evening of inspiration and empowerment Meet & Greet at the Shops at The Main Street Square, 512 Main Street, Ste 160.

On a 50-state book tour, Vitug stopped through Rapid City to not only drop some knowledge but to share how to take action in connecting the dots in finding happiness in money. “It’s a book on mental health, emotional intelligence, and how finances weave itself into how we think and feel about money”, says Vitug. Once a corporate climber, he believes he has a new calling to transform lives through experiential and purposeful living as a writer, speaker, and best-selling author of two books; “Happy Money Happy Life” and “You Only Live Once”.

Vitug wants to break the taboo about money and turn local money discussions into a national conversation on financial well-being and suggests money not be the end goal, but finding experiences that make you happy to spend money on as the ultimate goal. In the book, Vitug shares 8 wellness dimensions and practical steps that aren’t often related to money, from breathwork to movement. He also talks about Former President Obama’s new documentary “Working” sharing the importance of meaningful and purposeful work and what is the relationship between work, money, and happiness

You can meet Vitug tonight at the Meet & Greet at the Sentinel FCU at The Hive at The Shops at the Main Street Square where he will be sharing messages of the book to staff, entrepreneurs, marketing professionals, and the community at large.

You can always purchase his book if you are not able to attend the events at this link.

Rapid City Events:

● Wednesday, June 14 at 6 - 8:30 p.m. at Sentinel FCU (entrepreneurs, marketers, and community business owners)

Statistics on Financial Wellbeing

● Thursday, June 15 from 9-10 a.m. at Elevate Rapid City (entrepreneurs and small business owners)

The community can find the event details here: sentinelfcu.org/happymoney.

