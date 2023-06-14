Warmer today and less hazy.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected today. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across northeast Wyoming into the afternoon. Those showers and storms will push into western South Dakota this evening and eventually taper off through the night. It will be a bit breezy at times with highs in the 70s for the hills and 80s for many on the plains.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times on Thursday as well. Temperatures are expected to be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. Showers could hang on into Friday morning before tapering off. Plenty of clouds are expected through the middle of the day, though clearing is likely through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s for many.

Temperatures warm back up over the weekend as highs are in the 70s on Saturday. Father’s Day will have highs making their way into the 80s for some! Mostly sunny skies are likely this weekend.

We could flirt with 90° for the first time this year on Monday. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s and 80s for the rest of next week with a few isolated storm chances possible.

