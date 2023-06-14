Stormy End To The Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Isolated storms in the forecast for tonight as we see temperatures drop into the upper 50s for most. Higher elevations could see low 50s accompanied with those storms. Tomorrow a few peaks of sun is likely to start our day. Thunderstorms develop over the Northern Hills around lunchtime, becoming more widespread throughout the day. High temperatures reach the low 70s in Rapid City, but the Hills will struggle to get out of the 60s. These storms, Thursday, may linger into the evening and overnight hours into your Friday. Friday, rain showers are looking to be likely in the morning and early afternoon before we dry out for the evening. Clouds remain after the rain diminishes. High temperatures in the 60s for most with a few spots even hanging on to the 50s.

Father’s Day weekend is looking to start off mainly dry. Saturday. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast and will be accompanied by temperatures rising into the 70s by the afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Saturday. Sunday, Father’s Day, is looking to be sunny and completely dry. Sunny skies allow for temperatures to climb into the low 80s by the afternoon and the evening hours. Make sure to wear sunscreen if you are going to be outside for Father’s Day.

The warm up that we will experience this weekend will continue into next week where we could very possibly hit our first 90 degree high temperature. These hot conditions will continue into Tuesday where those sunny skies remain. Wednesday it is looking likely that some scattered storms will move into the area, but it is too far out to determine which areas will get rain. High temperatures still nearing 80 on Wednesday.

