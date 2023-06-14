Registered sex offender prepares for trial on new charges

Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.(KOTA)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with 5 felony counts was in court today. 85-year-old Dallas Krausch is accused of solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and loitering within a community safety zone.

Krausch is charged with solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor in November of 2022 and is currently out on bail after paying a bond of more than 10 thousand dollars.

He is a registered sex offender after a 1986 incident involving sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

A trial date will be set at his next status hearing on July 25.

