Registered sex offender prepares for trial on new charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with 5 felony counts was in court today. 85-year-old Dallas Krausch is accused of solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and loitering within a community safety zone.

Krausch is charged with solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor in November of 2022 and is currently out on bail after paying a bond of more than 10 thousand dollars.

He is a registered sex offender after a 1986 incident involving sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

A trial date will be set at his next status hearing on July 25.

