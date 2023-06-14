Political shake-up around the corner

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota politics may see some changes sooner than you think. With Governor Noem unable to run for reelection many may be wondering what she will do next.

Kaplan Strategies did a recent poll and asked constituents how they felt about Governor Noem running for different offices. For example, in a primary matchup between Sen. Rounds and Gov. Noem, Noem had a strong lead with 53% to Rounds 26%. This trend was seen in a potential primary for Rep. Johnson with him only taking 23% of the vote.

If Rounds elects not to run for Governor, that would leave Rep. Johnson room to entertain a run and vice versa. The only x-factor is whether Noem tries to run for either body.

There is still time for all of them to decide how they proceed but one thing is guaranteed. If Gov. Noem runs for either office, it will change the political landscape of the state.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 26, a child was shot at an East Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
Rapid Ceek is currently at 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
Soak up summer fun with Rapid City hydrant party
Developers try to keep up with the population growth in Rapid City.
Rapid City’s population expands as construction booms
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, and studies are suggesting a lifestyle...
Heart disease causing majority of US deaths, lifestyle changes crucial

Latest News

Emma Madsen a local tattoo artist is looking to help cancer and chemo patients through the art...
Local tattoo artist is looking to give back to the community
Transit Plan
New United Way Director
Trump in Court