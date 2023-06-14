Man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump prepares for trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism was in Seventh Circuit Court today for pre-trial motions.

Lucian Celestine is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump in June 2020.

Celestine is accused of threatening to climb Mount Rushmore to shoot Trump during the July 3rd fireworks event at the monument in 2020.

He was indicted in federal court in 2020 where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Since then, the charges have been changed from a federal charge to a state charge.

Celestine is currently out on bail after paying a $10,000 bond.

His two-day trial is scheduled to start July 5th. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.