Hire The Hills aims to keep unemployment low

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and the Department of Labor is looking to maintain that by hosting events like job fairs.

Hire The Hills is one such event and they set up in Rapid City on Wednesday.

The businesses at the event ranged from food places like McDonald’s to education-focused careers with Rapid City Area Schools.

The event was open to anyone interested and even allowed walk-in appointments for those who need them. The assistant manager of the Department of Labor’s Rapid City office says the number of applicants he saw exceeded his expectations.

“So I wanna say our numbers so far, we’ve had it open for about an hour and we’ve really seen a positive turnout so far with what we’re expecting. I think the numbers are actually higher than what we thought. So I know Sioux Falls recently had an event. I wanna say they had attendance in the mid-thirties so we’re hoping for something near or better than that,” said Jason Nylen.

Although this event is over, Nylen says they will hold more events like this in the future, quarterly if they continue to see a need for them.

“One of the other things that we’re kinda looking at doing too is on-site employer events. So we would go to that company’s business. We would ask them to possibly offer tours if they’re available. Be able to meet some of that staff and really just get a feel for the culture of that business,” said Nylen.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 26, a child was shot at an East Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
Rapid Ceek is currently at 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
Soak up summer fun with Rapid City hydrant party
Developers try to keep up with the population growth in Rapid City.
Rapid City’s population expands as construction booms
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, and studies are suggesting a lifestyle...
Heart disease causing majority of US deaths, lifestyle changes crucial

Latest News

New citizens were naturalized at a ceremony Wednesday.
New US citizens were naturalized at a ceremony at Mount Rushmore
Week
Storms Tonight Through Friday
Block 5 construction site.
Block 5 development in Rapid City progresses
2 SD men sentenced to prison for high-speed chase with law enforcement