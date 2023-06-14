Block 5 development in Rapid City progresses

Block 5 construction site.
Block 5 construction site.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The skyline of Rapid City will change soon with the Block 5 development making progress. Developers held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project Wednesday as the pile driving gets closer to finishing.

The building will be 10 stories high and will include retail space, a hotel, and 131 studio or two-bedroom apartments. Additionally, the space will include a parking structure and a conference center.

Lloyd Construction COO Jake Quasney says that this development is a first for the area and fills a need that hasn’t been met.

“That really high-end loft living in this sort of setting where you have 130 units … and you can bring along with it all the amenities and everything that goes with that, right in the core of downtown. We just don’t have that and so that’s something we were really excited about as the core of this project,” said Quasney.

Quasney is hopeful that this development will encourage other projects in the area, filling space not being used currently.

Pre-leasing for the apartments will start late next year or early 2025. The project itself is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 26, a child was shot at an East Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
Rapid Ceek is currently at 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
Soak up summer fun with Rapid City hydrant party
Developers try to keep up with the population growth in Rapid City.
Rapid City’s population expands as construction booms
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, and studies are suggesting a lifestyle...
Heart disease causing majority of US deaths, lifestyle changes crucial

Latest News

New citizens were naturalized at a ceremony Wednesday.
New US citizens were naturalized at a ceremony at Mount Rushmore
Hire The Hills aims to keep unemployment low
Week
Storms Tonight Through Friday
2 SD men sentenced to prison for high-speed chase with law enforcement