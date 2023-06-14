Block 5 development in Rapid City progresses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The skyline of Rapid City will change soon with the Block 5 development making progress. Developers held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project Wednesday as the pile driving gets closer to finishing.

The building will be 10 stories high and will include retail space, a hotel, and 131 studio or two-bedroom apartments. Additionally, the space will include a parking structure and a conference center.

Lloyd Construction COO Jake Quasney says that this development is a first for the area and fills a need that hasn’t been met.

“That really high-end loft living in this sort of setting where you have 130 units … and you can bring along with it all the amenities and everything that goes with that, right in the core of downtown. We just don’t have that and so that’s something we were really excited about as the core of this project,” said Quasney.

Quasney is hopeful that this development will encourage other projects in the area, filling space not being used currently.

Pre-leasing for the apartments will start late next year or early 2025. The project itself is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.