2 SD men sentenced to prison for high-speed chase with law enforcement

Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man and a Harrisburg man were sentenced to prison Wednesday for a high-speed chase involving shots fired at law enforcement in July of 2022.

The defendants — 40-year-old James Lanpher Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg — had earlier both pled guilty to counts against them. Lanpher was sentenced to life in prison for two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, and Juel will spend 20 years behinds bars for assault and drug charges.

On July 14, 2022, both men were involved in a high-speed chase that started in Minnehaha County and ended in Madison. During the chase, Lanpher Jr. fired a rifle at authorities.

“This was a dangerous incident for the law enforcement officers responding, and thankfully, no one was injured,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “This is another example of the dangerous situations that law enforcement officers face while protecting the rest of us.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Madison Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Moody County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit and investigation.

