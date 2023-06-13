Warm Wednesday, Thunderstorms Thursday Afternoon

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning, mostly clear skies will allow us to drop into the low to mid 50s for most with a few spots in the Hills dropping into the upper 40s. Wednesday is looking sunny with temperatures getting into the 80s for most, with a few areas in the Black Hills staying in the 70s. A few thunderstorms and showers may pop up into the evening over Eastern Wyoming tomorrow. These showers could linger over into Western South Dakota Wednesday night.

Thursday we will see partly sunny skies in the morning with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s for most. Thursday afternoon we will see thunderstorm development that will push in Thursday afternoon and evening. A wave of thunderstorms push its way up from the south Thursday evening and into Thursday night. These should impact Rapid City overnight Thursday. A few showers may linger into Friday where temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s for most.

Saturday starts our warmup. Mostly sunny skies will lead to temperatures climbing into the upper 70s, near 80. Sunday, Father’s Day, is looking perfect for anything outdoors. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s for most with sunny skies. A perfect day for grilling. Monday is the day where it starts to get pretty warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s are likely to start off the week next week. Mostly sunny skies for Monday. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures still in the mid to upper 80s.

