Remembering Custer coaching legend Larry Luitjens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Custer’s Larry Luitjens passed away Saturday at the age of 81. Luitjens racked up 748 victories during his storied career the most all time by a high school basketball coach in South Dakota. His teams made 13 trips to the state championship game winning 7 of them. We caught up with current Custer boys head coach Paul Kelly who played for Luitjens to chat about the legendary coach’s impact.

