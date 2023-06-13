Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in

Rapid City Fire Department says at this time of year you want to pay extra attention to the creek’s water levels.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
As of Monday afternoon, the stream flow of Rapid Creek is at 126 cubic feet per second or 943 gallons of water per second. The fast-flowing water kicks up sediment and makes it impossible to see what is underneath the water which could be hiding debris and items that could lead to you becoming stuck.

As of Monday afternoon, the stream flow of Rapid Creek is at 126 cubic feet per second or 943 gallons of water per second. The fast-flowing water kicks up sediment and makes it impossible to see what is underneath the water which could be hiding debris and items that could lead to you becoming stuck.

“You do not want to be near the water’s edge, especially during this time of the year when we get heavy rainfall,” said Nick Knotek, a Rapid City firefighter/paramedic. “It may not look very deep, dangerous, or anything like that but overnight it can definitely double in its volume and speed, and it’s not even necessarily deep or how fast it’s the things that are underneath it.”

Knotek added that it is recommended that you wear a life vest if you do plan on going into the creek. If someone does get stuck in the water, calling 911 is the best thing to do.

