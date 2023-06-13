Rapid City’s population expands as construction booms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is growing quickly! The city’s Long-Range Planning Division checks the growth of the population every year by using the same methods as the Census Bureau. They found the population grew by about 3 percent in the last year.

In terms of why the growth is happening, the manager of the Long Range Planning Division says that the COVID pandemic started a trend that hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

“Absolutely. We noticed a big trend starting with the pandemic. A lot of people chose to move here because of political reasons as well and the freedom that was offered in South Dakota compared to other places. So we did see an influx from a lot of other states, but again we’re also seeing just a relocation to people here because it’s just a very desirable area to live and I think we’re kinda one of the last undiscovered areas left in the country,” said Kip Harrington, the division manager of Long-Range Planning for Rapid City.

Harrington says one way the city plans to address this growth is by rethinking how we use space already developed.

“We’re working really hard with the local developers to find areas that are suitable for growth and development, and we’re focusing a lot on infill development which is kinda repurposing area that is already attached to infrastructure. In the future, I think we’ll start to see Rapid City grow more up than out,” said Harrington.

Harrington says this can come in the form of more apartment buildings, hotels, and multi-tenant buildings.

Tom Johnson the CEO of Elevate Rapid City explains that a healthy growth rate would be about half of what it is now and emphasized stopping growth altogether is not an option.

“The thing to remember is we can’t turn off the lights. We can’t just say ‘Hey, we’d like to keep this place the way it is in 2022.’ People are gonna come here unless you can buy up all the land in the Black Hills and turn off the lights and fence it off, people are gonna still come here. So we have to decide do we wanna be influenced by that growth or do we wanna influence how that growth is gonna look,” said Johnson.

Johnson says it’s unclear when this growth will slow down but is confident the city has enough development planned to accommodate it for now.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.