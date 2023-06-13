Municipal Band kicks off season of concerts this Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Municipal Band will kick off another season of weekly free concerts Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Park Bandshell.

The weekly concerts will be performed Wednesday nights from June 14 through August 2 with the exception of a special Independence Day concert to be held on Tuesday, July 4.

The Rapid City Municipal Band has been providing free music to Rapid City citizens and visitors since Woodrow Wilson’s presidency. It is sponsored by the City of Rapid City through an Arts Investment Grant managed by the Rapid City Arts Council.

“The directors and band members have a long-standing community connection promoting and enhancing Rapid City history,” said co-directors Mark Bray, Don Downs, and Bill Evans. “We are pleased to continue the wishes of the Rapid City founding fathers in playing an integral part in promoting community pride.

“For over 100 years, the band has provided free music for the citizens of and visitors to Rapid City.”

The July 4th concert by the Municipal Band will pay tribute to the nation’s independence with patriotic songs and a salute to the armed services. It was one of the events featured during the 50th commemoration observance of the 1972 Rapid City Flood in 2022.

The public is welcome to attend the weekly concerts and is advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

