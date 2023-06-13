Municipal Band kicks off season of concerts this Wednesday

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Municipal Band will kick off another season of weekly free concerts Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Park Bandshell.

The weekly concerts will be performed Wednesday nights from June 14 through August 2 with the exception of a special Independence Day concert to be held on Tuesday, July 4.

The Rapid City Municipal Band has been providing free music to Rapid City citizens and visitors since Woodrow Wilson’s presidency. It is sponsored by the City of Rapid City through an Arts Investment Grant managed by the Rapid City Arts Council.

“The directors and band members have a long-standing community connection promoting and enhancing Rapid City history,” said co-directors Mark Bray, Don Downs, and Bill Evans. “We are pleased to continue the wishes of the Rapid City founding fathers in playing an integral part in promoting community pride.

“For over 100 years, the band has provided free music for the citizens of and visitors to Rapid City.”

The July 4th concert by the Municipal Band will pay tribute to the nation’s independence with patriotic songs and a salute to the armed services. It was one of the events featured during the 50th commemoration observance of the 1972 Rapid City Flood in 2022.

The public is welcome to attend the weekly concerts and is advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 26, a child was shot at an East Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
Rapid Ceek is currently at 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
Recycling helps reduce the speed at which we fill landfills.
Hand sorting the city’s recycling
Developers try to keep up with the population growth in Rapid City.
Rapid City’s population expands as construction booms

Latest News

KEVN News App Promo
KOTA News App Promo
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
Soak up summer fun with Rapid City hydrant party
Whether your looking to join a league or a night fun with friends axe throwing has something...
Axe Throwing! What an axe-cellent idea