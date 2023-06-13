Johnson bill protecting Wounded Knee massacre land passes committee unanimously

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act, led by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) passed out of the House Natural Resources Committee.

The bill was introduced in May 2023 to memorialize the land where hundreds of Lakota Indians were massacred by the U.S. Army. Johnson, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out, and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Ryman LeBeau testified in the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian Affairs last week.

“I’m thankful for the collaboration between both tribes and my office over the past seven months,” said Johnson. “Our nation has an imperfect past, and it is important to remember and honor those lives lost on that dark day...”

“The Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act is an important step to honoring the memories of those lost and ensuring future generations do not forget. I believe commemorating these lives is a somber yet important duty, and I was pleased to see the bill unanimously pass through the House Committee on Natural Resources. Congressman Johnson has been a tireless advocate for this issue, and I thank him for his work and hope to see his bill signed into law soon,” said Chairman Bruce Westerman, House Committee on Natural Resources.

“In 1990, Congress acknowledged the “tragedy” and “historical significance” of the Wounded Knee Massacre and expressed its “deep regret” to our people for it. That was an important step to address one of the darkest days in our history. H.R. 3371, the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act represent another important step in that process as it will ensure that the site at the Wounded Knee Massacre, which our Tribe purchased with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, will forever remain protected as hallowed ground for the Oceti Sakowin. We thank Representative Johnson for introducing H.R. 3371. We ask Congress to enact this important and impactful bill this session,” said President Frank Star Comes Out, Oglala Sioux Tribe.

“We the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe are pleased with the results of the House Committee on Natural Resources and their impressive work to expedite this bill to protect the lands of the Wounded Knee Massacre site,” said Chairman Ryman LeBeau, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

