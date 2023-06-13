Iconic McDonald’s character celebrates his birthday

Grimace is celebrating his birthday this month with a limited edition birthday meal.
Grimace is celebrating his birthday this month with a limited edition birthday meal.(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:31 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time to dip into some nostalgia as McDonald’s’ celebrates one of its iconic characters with a special birthday meal.

Grimace was introduced in the 1970s as “Evil Grimace,” a four-armed purple villain who swiped all of the cups from McDonaldland to stop people from having milkshakes.

And while today’s version of the beloved purple character has two fewer arms and is much sweeter, fans of Grimace and sweet treats can order the Grimace birthday meal as well as a limited-purple shake inspired by his iconic purple color.

