Iconic McDonald’s character celebrates his birthday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time to dip into some nostalgia as McDonald’s’ celebrates one of its iconic characters with a special birthday meal.

Grimace was introduced in the 1970s as “Evil Grimace,” a four-armed purple villain who swiped all of the cups from McDonaldland to stop people from having milkshakes.

And while today’s version of the beloved purple character has two fewer arms and is much sweeter, fans of Grimace and sweet treats can order the Grimace birthday meal as well as a limited-purple shake inspired by his iconic purple color.

