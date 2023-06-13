‘Hire the Hills’ June recruiting event

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Labor and Regulation Rapid City Job Service will host a “Hire the Hills” recruiting and hiring event on Wednesday, June 14, from 12 - 2:30 p.m. at 2330 North Maple Ave., Suite 1.

Business partners for the June 14 event include the City of Rapid City, Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, Rapid City Area Schools, Liv Hospitality, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Compass One Healthcare, McDonald’s, Chili’s Grill & Bar, and Rapid Foundation Repair.

The Hire the Hills event provides job seekers with the opportunity to visit businesses and apply for confidential interviews. They should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.

Participating businesses can build brand awareness, find qualified candidates, benefit from face-to-face interaction, and save time and money by participating in job fairs.

Interested individuals needing help with a resume or cover letter before the event can call the Rapid City Job Service office at 605-394-2296 to speak with a job advisor. To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org .

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.