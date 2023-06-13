Heart disease causing majority of US deaths, lifestyle changes crucial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US according to the CDC, and in many cases, it is known as the silent killer.

Surpassing the Spanish flu in 1918, heart disease has held the number one spot in causes of death since then.

According to clinical professor Jose Teixeira, out of deaths due to heart disease, about 50% of those that happen in an hour are due to sudden cardiac death, better known as SCD.

During a presentation on Monday, Teixeira wanted to teach people what they could do to fight back against heart disease.

“Avoiding smoking, exercising at least 150 minutes a week, and improving your diet, moving towards a plant-based diet You could actually, remarkably, decrease the risk of sudden cardiac death by 81%, as we see in the nurses’ health study,” said USD Sanford School of Medicine clinical professor Dr. Jose M Teixeira, FACC.

That 81% decrease is what should be focused on when making these kinds of lifestyle changes to help prevent heart disease and/or SCD from potentially taking another life.

“If people realize how powerful a change in lifestyle can be for their health, it can make them live up to 10 years longer, not just living longer but improving their quality of life,” explained Teixeira.

If you are interested in learning more about heart disease and sudden cardiac death, you can find more information by heading to the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, or if you are interested in different ways you can change your lifestyle, you can head to NutritionFacts.org.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.