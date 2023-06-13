Hazy and a bit warmer today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Expect plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday with somewhat warmer air. Highs will climb into the 70s for much of the region and even a few 80s on the South Dakota plains. Expect plenty of haze in the sky today - that’s again due to the smoke from those Canadian wildfires.

The warmest air of the week will be Wednesday with highs in the 80s for many in western South Dakota and 70s for the hills and Wyoming. After a sunny morning, showers and storms will begin to develop into the afternoon hours across northeast Wyoming. These will continue to move eastward into South Dakota through the evening hours.

Temperatures will cool off Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday, and maybe Friday morning.

Much warmer air returns over the weekend as highs will jump into the 70s and 80s. Some spots could flirt with 90° on Father’s Day, mainly on the South Dakota plains. Highs will remain in the 80s and possible some 90s early next week.

