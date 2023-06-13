Camp Invention asks kids to think like a scientist

Camp Invention class.
Camp Invention class.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With summer in swing and schools out, kids need something to fill their time. One Rapid City camp has a solution that organizers say is informative and fun.

Camp Invention is a week-long course that seeks to teach kids about science, engineering, and technology through hands-on projects. These projects ranged from things like building a mini skate park to planning a mock event. The main focus of the camp is academics but one teacher attending can also help to build social skills.

“First of all it builds self-confidence. It helps them to explore their creativity, use their imagination, think like a scientist, be organized, but also be creative and also a lot about relationships. Meeting other students having fun and communicating with each other,” said Roberta Gallentine, a teacher with Camp Invention.

The camp runs through this week at Black Hills State University in Rapid City. For more information on how to sign up click here.

