Amazon Web Services outage causes some websites to go dark

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites.

The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a service called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications.

Roughly two hours after customer began experiencing errors, the company posted on its AWS status page that many of the affected AWS services were “fully recovered” and it was continuing to recover the rest.

Amazon said it had experienced multiple error rates for AWS services in the Northern Virginia region where it clusters data centers. The company said customers may be dealing with authentication or sign-in errors when using some AWS services, and experiencing challenges when attempting to connect with AWS Support.

The issue with Lambda also indirectly affected other AWS services.

Patrick Neighorn, a company spokesperson, declined to provide additional details about the outage.

The outage was first confirmed shortly after 3 p.m. ET, and it was unclear how widespread the problem extended. But many companies, including news organizations such as The Verge and Penn Live, said they were experiencing issues. The Associated Press was also hampered by the outage, unable to operate their sites amid breaking news that former President Donald Trump was appearing in court in Miami.

The episode on Tuesday is reminiscent of a much longer AWS outage in December 2021, which affected a host of U.S. companies for more than five hours.

The outage comes as Amazon is holding a two-day security conference in Anaheim, California to tout its cloud offerings to its clients or other companies that might be interested in storing their data on its vast network of servers around the world. Companies have been cutting back their spending on the unit, leading to slowdown in growth during the most recent quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 26, a child was shot at an East Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
Rapid Ceek is currently at 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
Developers try to keep up with the population growth in Rapid City.
Rapid City’s population expands as construction booms
Recycling helps reduce the speed at which we fill landfills.
Hand sorting the city’s recycling

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest.
‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in...
Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance