Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:01 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, told CNN, that the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont.

Williams appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

