Sunny and Warming Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s for most with rapid City likely staying in the lower 50s tonight. Mostly clear skies are in store for tonight, lasting into tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny skies for Tuesday will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 70s for most. Wednesday we climb even higher with mostly sunny skies into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. A weak system might bring some rain Wednesday night.

Thursday we warm up into the mid to upper 70s again with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Friday, storms become scattered by the afternoon keeping our high temperatures variable, but most people will struggle to get out of the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Starting off the weekend, on Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s for most with a stray PM thunderstorm possible. Father’s Day on Sunday is looking dry. This dry Sunday is also looking pretty warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s possible. Monday, temperatures remain warm in the 80s with partly cloudy skies and a stray afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

