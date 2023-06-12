Sunny, mostly dry first half of the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see lots of sunshine and mild temperatures today, with warmer temperatures likely Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure aloft strengthens over the area.

An isolated thunderstorms or two will be possible in Wyoming and over the higher Black Hills.

Some hazy skies can also be expected. You guessed it - smoke from the Canadian wildfires has made a return visit. But most of our modelling shows the smoke moving east out of our area later Wednesday.

A trough of low pressure will bring increasing chances of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, then a warmer, mostly dry weekend is expected with highs in the lower 80s with only isolated thunderstorms in the forecast.

