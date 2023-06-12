Pet of the Week- Meet Sassy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With June being Adopt a Cat month, it’s only fitting that this week’s pet of the week is a feline friend.

Sassy, and yes, she does live up to her name is an 11-year-old domestic shorthair.

This old girl is very curious and playful and if you are a fan of cuddles, then Sassy is the girl for you.

She likes playing with her toys and it’s hard for her to stay still. She has been waiting for her purrfect home since April.

Sassy adoption price is $50 and you can check her out at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day of the week starting at 11 a.m.

