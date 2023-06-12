Drunk driving is a costly mistake

(KOTA Territory)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the changing of the seasons comes summertime holidays and events. Sometimes those events involve alcohol, and If you choose to partake, it’s important to be responsible.

Every day about 37 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes. That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Rapid City Police Department wants to remind the public the dangers of drinking and driving, and the consequences you can face if you get behind the wheel intoxicated.

“If we do identify that you are too impaired to safely operate a motor vehicle, you will get put in handcuffs, and transported to the Pennington County jail. But a DUI can be a pricey thing. You’re talking about a lawyer, court fees, any fines that come along with it. In the big scheme of things, it’s a lot safer and a lot cheaper to just designate a sober driver,” said Brendyn Medina, communications coordinator for the RCPD.

Medina says that there are plenty of other options for rides, such as cabs, ride share apps like Lyft or Uber, or designating a sober driver.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
Public reminded to report problems using Rapid City online feature
Wyoming inmate Tana Kimber, has died in custody.
Death of a Wyoming inmate
With grass growing wildly around the area, what happens if the rain stops and that grass dries...
What happens if the rain stops?
Chip Seal and Fog Seal projects to begin on S.D. Highway 71 and U.S. Highway 18