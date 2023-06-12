Black Hills Community Theatre hosts performance combat training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Don your armor and practice your swing! Black Hills Community Theatre will be hosting a stage combat workshop for anyone interested in performance fights.

The group Knight’s Tourney is hosting the event and they are searching for enthusiastic performers to learn more about the art of stage fighting. The course will cover basic stage combat training as well as exercises to get ready for the cardio that the activities demand. One organizer says this training should not be taken lightly.

“So it’s a lot of preparation, it’s a lot of choreography, I mean it’s just like dance but you got huge metal weapons and if you mess up a dance step … you get hurt. So it’s a lot of practice and repetition and doing the dance steps over and over and over again,” said Mathew Vidal, the creator of Knight’s Tourney.

Those interested in attending can find them at the Black Hills Community Theatre with the event starting at 6 p.m. on June 22.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.