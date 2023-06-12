Black Hills Community Theatre hosts performance combat training

Performance fighting demo
Performance fighting demo(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Don your armor and practice your swing! Black Hills Community Theatre will be hosting a stage combat workshop for anyone interested in performance fights.

The group Knight’s Tourney is hosting the event and they are searching for enthusiastic performers to learn more about the art of stage fighting. The course will cover basic stage combat training as well as exercises to get ready for the cardio that the activities demand. One organizer says this training should not be taken lightly.

“So it’s a lot of preparation, it’s a lot of choreography, I mean it’s just like dance but you got huge metal weapons and if you mess up a dance step … you get hurt. So it’s a lot of practice and repetition and doing the dance steps over and over and over again,” said Mathew Vidal, the creator of Knight’s Tourney.

Those interested in attending can find them at the Black Hills Community Theatre with the event starting at 6 p.m. on June 22.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming inmate Tana Kimber, has died in custody.
Death of a Wyoming inmate
Robin T. Lemme, a registered sex offender from Piedmont, was arrested on new charges.
Registered sex offender from Piedmont charged again
With grass growing wildly around the area, what happens if the rain stops and that grass dries...
What happens if the rain stops?
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
As of right now there is no set date for the recount.
Laura Armstrong requests recount for mayoral election

Latest News

Black Hills Renaissance Fair.
The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely
Native Plant initiative
Public reminded to report problems using Rapid City online feature
File photo of the City’s Air Quality Index.
Rapid City’s website feature allows public to monitor air quality conditions