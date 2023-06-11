Rapid City’s website feature allows public to monitor air quality conditions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With many cities and regions of the country impacted by smoke from Canadian fires, officials remind the public of a City website feature that monitors daily and hourly air quality conditions in Rapid City.

The ‘Air Quality Index’ link has been on the City’s website since 2021 and can be found in the Community Bookmark and What’s News In The City sections. Visitors are taken to AirNow, a one-stop source for air quality data, which reports air quality using the official US Air Quality Index (AQI). AirNow is a partnership of the US Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies.

The Air Quality Index for Rapid City displays a color-coded scale from 0-500, ranging from good to hazardous designations. It also includes a color-coded map to show the air quality of the region. The index is updated hourly and includes any pollutants that may be impacting it, as well as a recommendation or advisory on outdoor activities.

“The Air Quality Index feature provides a great opportunity for the public to check and monitor the air quality of our area,” said City Senior Planner Kelly Brennan. “The designations provide important details about the air quality in Rapid City with real-time updates and also provide important advice on precautions to take, especially when the index falls into the unhealthy or hazardous categories.”

