Public reminded to report problems using Rapid City online feature

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - City officials are reminding the public to utilize an online feature to report public infrastructure issues such as potholes, non-working street lights and traffic signs, and other issues.

The City’s Public Works Department has launched the ‘Report a Problem’ link to the City’s website, https://bit.ly/RapidCityLightsAndPotholes, to report non-emergency issues. This feature can be used to alert the City if they see issues with City street lights, such as non-functioning lights, dim or flashing lights, or lights remaining on past sunrise. It can also be used to report potholes, traffic signs that need attention, or other issues related to roads or streets.

When visiting the site, users will be prompted to provide a brief description of the concern, the location of the issue, and when the problem was noticed. Users can also provide a contact phone number or e-mail should staff need additional information.

Most of the citizen calls involved street light outages or malfunctions.

In addition, over the years, the City’s pothole hotline has provided a way for citizens to report a pothole location for quick attention by crews from the City’s Streets Division.

“We really appreciate the public’s response and continued communication with the City on reporting issues they see with street lights and potholes,” said City Public Works Executive Coordinator Shannon Truax. “Our crews can’t be everywhere at all times and this is a clear case of the public serving an important mission, as a collective second set of eyes to help us in keeping our streets and neighborhoods lit, and also in reporting pothole locations.

“Some callers indicate they’ve noticed a problem for days or weeks. If they see a problem, call the City and our crews can get it checked out and addressed right away,” said Truax.

Callers should provide a close or exact location of the street light, pothole, or traffic sign issue. Truax said the light poles display a four or five-digit number a few feet off the ground. Once a call is received, a crew member is sent to the affected area before dawn the following day to locate the pole and begin the process of replacement or repair.

The public can also call the Traffic Operations Division at 605-394-4118 to report concerns with lights and signs.

