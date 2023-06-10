What happens if the rain stops?

Every summer the Rapid City Air Tanker Base helps combat wildfires across five different states.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fire season is believed to typically start in summer. But for those of us in the Black Hills, wildfires can be a year-round occurrence.

With all the recent rain over the last couple of weeks, the grass has grown exceptionally high in some areas, If that rain stops, we dry out, and temperatures warm up, the concern for wildfires could return.

While temperatures are trending a bit warmer, Darren Clabo, the state fire meteorologist, says , his “main concern at the moment is with eastern South Dakota,” adding “Right now at least in the western part of the state, the Black Hills, we’re in pretty fair shape. We’re supposed to get more precipitation again which will be a great thing. Usually, when we get an inch or two of rain it sets us back another four weeks, so right now I’m looking at kind of the beginning of July in terms of when we might even start to see elevated fire risks.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Robin T. Lemme, a registered sex offender from Piedmont, was arrested on new charges.
Registered sex offender from Piedmont charged again
Wyoming inmate Tana Kimber, has died in custody.
Death of a Wyoming inmate
Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
Heatstroke is one of the leading cause of death in vehicles for children.
Local agencies are reminding people to check their vehicles

Latest News

Pro-choice supporters gather at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls in 2022.
Is proposed abortion amendment ‘far more extreme’ than Roe v. Wade?
A recent wildfire on Beretta Road in the Black Hills was contained by volunteer firefighters.
How wildfires have worsened in recent years
On Saturday, June 17 beginning at 10 am until 2:30 pm, the Rapid City Performing Arts Center...
Celebrating resilience through historical connections to Dakota Territory for Juneteenth
Weaving the way to the Quilters show (CLIP)