Weaving the way to the Quilters show

The event also hosted an Open Sew that invited people to experience sewing.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Quilters Guild is holding its 49th annual Quilting Show at the Monument in Rapid City.

The event started on Thursday and will last until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

More than 450 quilts are showcased and will be sold, with 20 vendors who will also be selling food items, and items for raffle, with some of the proceeds will be going to charity.

All of the quilts displayed were sewn by the Black Hills Quilters Guild.

“This is going to be an exciting event this year. We have hundreds of members, right now were have close to 300, and we have talented members in our guild. The experience of these ladies they share amongst one another, and we learn from each other,” said Lynda Briesemeister, Co-chair Black Hills quilt show.

The Black Hills quilters guild meets every Tuesday, and for more information on that, you can click here.

