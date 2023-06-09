WAVI is on a mission to end domestics violence and sexual assault in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence nearly 10 million men and women are abused every year in the United States.

One Rapid City organization’s mission is to create a community free of domestic violence and sexual assault

Often the fear of starting over and leaving everything behind is one reason preventing victims of domestic violence from escaping.

Leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence and many survivors escape with only the clothes on their backs.

WAVI assists victims in taking back their power by providing a safe shelter and other support services.

The effects of domestic violence last a lifetime and can be felt for generations, but WAVI is committed to breaking that barrier.

”Education is what Will lead us to prevention so, that we’re changing the cycle, we’re changing those thought patterns. So, that our children grow up with healthier ideals and they understand what a healthy relationship looks like,” said Linda Shroll, executive director for WAVI.

Last year WAVI received nearly 500 calls on their crisis hotline.

Wavi’s 24-hour crisis hotline phone number is 605-341-4808.

In addition to monetary donations, WAVI accepts donations to their accepts items to their shelters such as box fans and water bottles. For a full list of items needed click here.

