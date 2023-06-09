Slight chance of thunderstorms today; better chance of rain Saturday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A little sunshine will start us off Friday, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. High temperatures will peak midday and fall in the afternoon as clouds and rain cool us off. Storms will be scattered to widespread through this afternoon and evening. However, we won’t all see rain today. The areas with the highest chance of seeing showers and storms will be northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana as well as the northern Black Hills.

Scattered storms linger tonight and become more widespread into Saturday morning and afternoon. Moisture is expected to taper off late Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs are in the 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday and temperatures will be in the 70s for many. We continue to warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s through the middle and second half of next week. Storm chances return Wednesday and Thursday. And a stormy pattern may last through the Father’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.