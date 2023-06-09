Sasquatch spit doubleheader with Sockeyes

Spearfish drops game one, but bounces back to win game two 6-0
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sasquatch split a doubleheader with the Sawtooth Sockeyes Thursday night. Spearfish lost game one 14-7 but Rapid City’s Ryan Bachman did drive in 2 runs on 3 hits for Spearfish. The Sasquatch bounced back to take the nightcap 6-0. Three different pitchers teamed up for the shutout.

