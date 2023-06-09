Registered sex offender from Piedmont charged again

Robin T. Lemme, a registered sex offender from Piedmont, was arrested on new charges.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office on two sex crimes.

Robin T. Lemme, 61 of Piedmont, is charged with sexual contact with a child younger than 16 years old, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest comes following an investigation by the sheriff’s office, in partnership with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The MCSO did not go into details on this case, but in its release, did state that parents need to monitor and be aware of their children’s social media presence.

Lemme was previously convicted in federal court for possession of child pornography. The victim, in that case, was a 10-year-old boy.

