Rain Saturday and Cooler Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Rapid City was the bullseye for the rain this afternoon. These showers will hold on across the area overnight tonight and into Saturday. Temperatures drop into the 50s for most with isolated rain showers possible. Tomorrow we see widespread rain with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s. This rain cooled air will feel nice after the warm week we have had. These nicer temperatures stick around Sunday with temperatures near 70. clouds will keep us cooler on Sunday.

Monday we will see temperatures rebound into the mid 70s. Sunny skies are expected on Monday. Tuesday a few clouds reenter the picture but mostly sunny skies dominate. High temperatures rise into the upper 70s on Tuesday. High temperatures Wednesday will soar to near 80 degrees with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. z

Thursday and Friday look to be pretty similar with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon, but an isolate storm chance in the afternoon will not be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.