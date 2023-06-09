Plant-Swap takes center stage for weekend plant event downtown Rapid

Plant swap for something new at Uprooted
By Alena Neves
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Uprooted of the Black Hills will host a free, community plant swap open to the general public where all healthy plants, props, starts, and cuttings are welcome, as well as pots and other plant-related items. Justice Fuegen, owner of Uprooted says, “This event is aimed at growing the plant community by giving people a way to share their love of plants, gives people access to free plants, and allows people to clear out their plant collection because most of us plant people have collected too many and don’t know what to do with them.”

Plant-swap will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 806 Saint Joseph Street, in beautiful downtown Rapid City. Fuegen says, “Bring plants or planty accessories that no longer bring you joy and swap it for something new.” Feugen adds that all healthy plants are welcome and to please be mindful not to bring dying plants to the plant swap as that could cause a spread of disease to healthy plants.

Watch the above video for more information about the plant swap.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
A new work requirement has been updated for snap benefits
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Update: Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County

Latest News

Last year WAVI helped more than 2,500 clients.
WAVI is on a mission to end domestics violence and sexual assault in the community
WAVI Kevn Version
The historic building houses several administrative offices including the sheriff's office and...
Community leaders in Butte County look to make improvements to a historical building
Despite the need, there are not enough resources to fund childcare in rural areas.
The childcare desert in rural areas and the affect it has on families