Plant-Swap takes center stage for weekend plant event downtown Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Uprooted of the Black Hills will host a free, community plant swap open to the general public where all healthy plants, props, starts, and cuttings are welcome, as well as pots and other plant-related items. Justice Fuegen, owner of Uprooted says, “This event is aimed at growing the plant community by giving people a way to share their love of plants, gives people access to free plants, and allows people to clear out their plant collection because most of us plant people have collected too many and don’t know what to do with them.”

Plant-swap will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 806 Saint Joseph Street, in beautiful downtown Rapid City. Fuegen says, “Bring plants or planty accessories that no longer bring you joy and swap it for something new.” Feugen adds that all healthy plants are welcome and to please be mindful not to bring dying plants to the plant swap as that could cause a spread of disease to healthy plants.

Watch the above video for more information about the plant swap.

