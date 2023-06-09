New water line break left multiple houses and businesses without water Thursday morning

Another water main break was called in around seven Thursday morning.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another water main break was called in around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The break impacted about 50 houses and 2 businesses on Saint Patrick Street. Crews were able to fix the break that was called in, but soon after, another break occurred.

It’s unknown what caused the breaks, but there are a number of theories.

“During the year there can be three different culprits. It can be usually in the winter months we see the freeze/thaw cycle that can happen in the winter and spring months and that can cause some water line breaks. It can be shifting soils which can be a big issue in many parts of the community, we can have shifting soils that can bring a water line break. Or we can have aging infrastructure,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for The City of Rapid City.

The break has since been fixed. Shoemaker wants to remind people that the best thing to do after a water line break is to slowly get back into using water, using only a little bit at a time to equalize the pressure.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
Robbery on Sheridan Lake Rd on Wednesday, June 7.
Weapons brandished during Common Cents robbery
The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles

Latest News

New affordable housing apartments are starting construction this summer
New affordable housing project is planned to begin this summer
Heatstroke is one of the leading cause of death in vehicles for children.
Local agencies are reminding people to check their vehicles
South Dakota Attorney General is working to push the stop of fentanyl
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Wounded knee historical pic
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks on Wounded Knee Massacre bill