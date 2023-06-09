New water line break left multiple houses and businesses without water Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another water main break was called in around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The break impacted about 50 houses and 2 businesses on Saint Patrick Street. Crews were able to fix the break that was called in, but soon after, another break occurred.

It’s unknown what caused the breaks, but there are a number of theories.

“During the year there can be three different culprits. It can be usually in the winter months we see the freeze/thaw cycle that can happen in the winter and spring months and that can cause some water line breaks. It can be shifting soils which can be a big issue in many parts of the community, we can have shifting soils that can bring a water line break. Or we can have aging infrastructure,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for The City of Rapid City.

The break has since been fixed. Shoemaker wants to remind people that the best thing to do after a water line break is to slowly get back into using water, using only a little bit at a time to equalize the pressure.

