Healthwatch: Avoiding and treating bug bites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year again when bugs start biting. Without the proper precautions when going outside, you can quickly find yourself feeling very itchy. This week on Healthwatch we are joined by Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics to discuss how you can minimize those bug bites and how to tell if they’re infected.

“When your child gets a bug bite really most often they’re gonna look about a half-an-inch diameter, slight swelling, and barely pink area that’s quite itchy. If you have a child that reacts a little more dramatically or scratches a lot, that area of swelling pink redness, and itchiness can get quite a bit bigger but really you probably don’t have anything to be majorly concerned about unless your child has any of these signs,” said Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton went on to describe the things parents should look out for if they’re worried about an infection.

“If that pink area turns a little more red or it seems a little tender to your child. If there’s any weeping or drainage from that swollen area or if your child has a fever that could indicate there’s an infection. Most infections don’t actually come from the bug bite itself but rather from the act of scratching some of the surrounding skin bacteria into that open wound and that is what ends up leading to an infection,” said Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton then discussed some actions that parents can take to avoid the bites altogether.

“And so honestly it’s best to prevent bug bites by avoiding being outside at dawn or dusk… wearing long sleeves when you are outdoors… weather permitting and bug spray when able. Of course… if your child does get a bite try to prevent them from scratching at it so much by using antihistamines or other topical anti-itch creams to help to minimize that scratching. If you have questions about your child’s bug bites or you’re wondering whether they might be infected… make sure you’re talking to your child’s healthcare provider,” said Hamilton.

That’s been your Healthwatch this week, be sure to check in here next week for more health tips.

