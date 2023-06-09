‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer

South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Fire departments in South Carolina are mourning the loss of a fellow first responder.

According to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Firefighters Association, Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski lost his battle with line-of-duty cancer on Friday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of our own brother,” the firefighter association shared.

The group said he was surrounded by his family in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, when he died.

“Brother Piontkowski made an impression on each individual he had contact with throughout his entire career,” the firefighter association said. “He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.”

The group also thanked a pair of firefighter associations in Ohio for their support of Piontkowski during his time back in Cleveland.

“He was a brother, mentor, friend, and co-worker to many first responders,” the firefighter association shared.

Piontkowski started his position with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department in March 2018. He also spent seven years with the Horry County Fire Rescue.

“Brother, we got it from here,” the firefighter association said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
A new work requirement has been updated for snap benefits
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Update: Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Potholes in Rapid City can be fixed year round.
Warmer weather brings more attention to potholes
Wyoming Inmate Dead
This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
As of right now there is no set date for the recount.
Laura Armstrong requests recount for mayoral election