Come “Find Your Park” and enjoy camping fun in downtown Rapid City’s annual festival

Learn about trails, camping spots and other recreational opportunities at this year’s festival
By Alena Neves
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mark your calendars for more free family fun this Saturday, June 10 at Main Street Square downtown from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for the Find Your Park Festival. Learn about our public lands and recreation opportunities in the Black Hills.

Diana Nielsen, of the Mount Rushmore Society, says residents can “visit booths spotlighting national parks, state parks, local parks, and outdoor organizations and take part in activities, ranger talks, park educational information, park products, discounts, environmental games, and entertainment will be provided.”

Nielsen also recommends this year’s Campers Challenge, a camping-themed relay featuring local celebrities, and suggests trying the new “Walk in the Parks”, a fun and engaging way to read the book “Four Famous Faces” while taking a walk around the park. She had one last-minute note to remind viewers, “free ice cream samples.”

Don’t forget this Saturday to find your park.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
A new work requirement has been updated for snap benefits
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Update: Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County
The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles

Latest News

The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Healthwatch: Avoiding and treating bug bites
Healthwatch: Avoiding and treating bug bites
Local agencies are reminding people to check their vehicles
Local agencies are reminding people to check their vehicles
The Front Porch Coalition dissolves into Journey On
The Front Porch Coalition dissolves into Journey On