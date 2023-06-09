Come “Find Your Park” and enjoy camping fun in downtown Rapid City’s annual festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mark your calendars for more free family fun this Saturday, June 10 at Main Street Square downtown from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for the Find Your Park Festival. Learn about our public lands and recreation opportunities in the Black Hills.

Diana Nielsen, of the Mount Rushmore Society, says residents can “visit booths spotlighting national parks, state parks, local parks, and outdoor organizations and take part in activities, ranger talks, park educational information, park products, discounts, environmental games, and entertainment will be provided.”

Nielsen also recommends this year’s Campers Challenge, a camping-themed relay featuring local celebrities, and suggests trying the new “Walk in the Parks”, a fun and engaging way to read the book “Four Famous Faces” while taking a walk around the park. She had one last-minute note to remind viewers, “free ice cream samples.”

Don’t forget this Saturday to find your park.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.