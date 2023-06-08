Taco Bell’s iconic crunchwrap is going vegan

The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho...
The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is testing its first fully vegan entrée item: the Vegan Crunchwrap.

The new version of the popular menu item includes a plant-based protein, topped with two vegan sauces, wrapped in a crunchy tortilla shell.

For now, the fast food chain said it’s only available in cities with notable vegan populations – Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando, while supplies last.

It’s unclear when they might be sold nationwide.

Taco Bell has appealed to vegetarians and vegans for years and even rolled out a vegetarian menu in 2019.

Taco Bell said nearly a quarter of its sales came from vegetarian options last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Robbery on Sheridan Lake Rd on Wednesday, June 7.
Weapons brandished during Common Cents robbery
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Will Gov. Noem run for president in 2024?
Gov Noem presidential run
Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in...
Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into the weekend
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some...
4 very young children critically wounded in knife attack in French Alpine town