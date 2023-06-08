Railroad bridge caught fire near Steele Avenue and East Omaha Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to a railroad bridge over Rapid Creek that was on fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning.

Railroad bridge on fire near Steele Ave. and East Omaha St. (Rapid City Fire Department)

Truck 1, Engine 311, and Batallion 1 responded and found the center support trestle of the bridge on fire. Crews used a ladder truck to knock down the fire, and then Fire Rescue 3 crew accessed the lower part of the bridge from the creek to finish the extinguishment.

The fire is under investigation.

