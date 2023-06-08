Oh, SNAP, a new work requirement has been updated

SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.
SNAP benefits are used by millions of Americans.(WDBJ7)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The America Works bill by South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson proposes a new work requirement for Americans who are in need of access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Johnson wants the benefits to incentivize people who are capable of showing proof that they are trying to make it out of poverty; along with new age requirements.

USDA data show 41 million people used SNAP benefits in 2022. According to the Department of Social Services in South Dakota, 70,000 people relied on SNAP.

“If somebody’s pregnant, work requirements don’t apply. If somebody is in an area with high unemployment or work requirements don’t apply if somebody has dependents at home, work requirements don’t apply. If somebody is homeless, the work requirements don’t apply. If somebody has disabilities, the work requirements don’t apply,” said Johnson.

Johnson continues by saying they’re trying to ensure that they are just focusing on the work requirements of people who can work but choose not to.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
Robbery on Sheridan Lake Rd on Wednesday, June 7.
Weapons brandished during Common Cents robbery
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill

Latest News

We sat down with Jason Salamun to get his thoughts on winning the election.
Jason Salamun on winning Rapid City's mayoral election
Dusty Johnson and Snap
Nothing says Mediterranean cuisine more than red wine vinegar.
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Red Wine Vinegar
dead Canyon Lake Fish