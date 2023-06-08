Mixology at Home - Dark ‘N Stormy

Don't wait for a dark and stormy night to enjoy this rum and ginger beer cocktail.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dark ‘N Stormy dates back to the 1920s when a popular drink a family of rum makers and sailors stumbled upon it. British sailors stationed in Bermuda used ginger beer as a seasick remedy. Someone added a local rum -- Goslings Black Seal Rum -- and the cure became a popular drink.

By the way, the Gosling family trademarked the name of the drink and there are people who say it really isn’t a Dark ‘N Stormy unless you use the Gosling black rum and Gosling ginger beer. There are also traditionalists who won’t add lime juice.

Dark ‘N Stormy is the national drink of Bermuda. But is it good enough to have its own day? We did a taste test.

Editor’s Note: Make sure you use black rum, not just dark rum. In our Mixology at Home taste test, we used dark rum so instead of a Dark ‘N Stormy look, it was more of an overcast. Still tasted great but I failed the presentation.

Ingredients

Directions

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add six ounces of ginger beer and a half ounce of lime juice (optional). Float two ounces of dark rum on top and then stir up the storm!

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voters elected Jason Salamun as Rapid City's next mayor.
Jason Salamun elected Rapid City’s 59th mayor
Gerald McFarland changes his plea in rape case.
Family relative to Rapid City man: ‘You are a repeat offender of the worst kind’
The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
Robbery on Sheridan Lake Rd on Wednesday, June 7.
Weapons brandished during Common Cents robbery
The Rapid City Police Department is again reminding people to secure their firearms, never...
RCPD led on car chase where suspect stole two vehicles

Latest News

Gunshot wound reported to RCPD Wednesday night
Don't wait for a dark and stormy night to enjoy this rum and ginger beer cocktail.
Mixology at Home - Dark 'N Stormy
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Will Gov. Noem run for president in 2024?
Gov Noem presidential run