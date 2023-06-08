Mixology at Home - Dark ‘N Stormy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dark ‘N Stormy dates back to the 1920s when a popular drink a family of rum makers and sailors stumbled upon it. British sailors stationed in Bermuda used ginger beer as a seasick remedy. Someone added a local rum -- Goslings Black Seal Rum -- and the cure became a popular drink.

By the way, the Gosling family trademarked the name of the drink and there are people who say it really isn’t a Dark ‘N Stormy unless you use the Gosling black rum and Gosling ginger beer. There are also traditionalists who won’t add lime juice.

Dark ‘N Stormy is the national drink of Bermuda. But is it good enough to have its own day? We did a taste test.

Editor’s Note: Make sure you use black rum, not just dark rum. In our Mixology at Home taste test, we used dark rum so instead of a Dark ‘N Stormy look, it was more of an overcast. Still tasted great but I failed the presentation.

Ingredients

2 oz dark rum (some say only use Gosling Black Seal Rum

6 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz lime juice (optional)

Directions

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add six ounces of ginger beer and a half ounce of lime juice (optional). Float two ounces of dark rum on top and then stir up the storm!

